Matthias Hartmann comes clean about the Burgtheater financial scandal

The German describes the processes and events from his perspective in his new book. "Warum eine Pistole auf der Bühne nicht schießt" was originally supposed to be a book about the audience and became an autobiographical declaration of love to the entire theater. At the same time, it is a rescue attempt to revive the theater, which has been disenchanted by an industry of meaning. As a director, Hartmann still works mainly on opera in Italy.