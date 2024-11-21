In his new book
Matthias Hartmann comes clean about the Burgtheater financial scandal
In his new book, former artistic director Matthias Hartmann comes clean about his role in the Burgtheater financial scandal. "I had reached more audiences, the house was fuller. I also saved on expenses. But at the same time, the debts increased. It didn't add up," recalls former Burgtheater director Matthias Hartmann.
"I desperately tried to find out what was actually going on," he says, describing one of the most unpleasant chapters in his life: The great Burgtheater financial scandal.
It was around ten years ago now. Back then, Matthias Hartmann was dragged into the abyss through no fault of his own when he uncovered abuses caused by his predecessors.
Despite the difficult years that followed: Hartmann would do it again - just a little differently: "I would go straight to the police. Unfortunately, I don't think I'm the bravest person and, looking back, I didn't defend myself enough against all the accusations."
The German describes the processes and events from his perspective in his new book. "Warum eine Pistole auf der Bühne nicht schießt" was originally supposed to be a book about the audience and became an autobiographical declaration of love to the entire theater. At the same time, it is a rescue attempt to revive the theater, which has been disenchanted by an industry of meaning. As a director, Hartmann still works mainly on opera in Italy.
Mateschitz brought the theater maker to TV
Red Bull boss Dietrich Mateschitz brought him into his Red Bull Media House while he was still alive. The former director still creates successful series there today. On Friday, Hartmann will briefly breathe theater air again: he will read from his new book in the Kammerspiele of the Landestheater Salzburg at 7:30 pm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
