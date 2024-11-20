31-year-old sentenced
Scissor attack: victim asks for lenient sentence
As is so often the case, an escalating relationship dispute is the subject of this trial. In Vienna, a young woman grabbed a pair of scissors and injured her boyfriend with them. Despite the break-up, the 34-year-old is certain in court: "She didn't do it on purpose." And thus contributes to a lenient sentence.
"I would describe it as a stormy, but also very passionate relationship," explains a 34-year-old in the Vienna countryside. The bumpy liaison came to an end after just over a year on the morning of September 28. "She accused me of being out with another woman."
"I was just waving my arms around"
During the argument, the petite Serbian woman grabbed a sharp pair of kitchen scissors and inflicted a gaping wound on her now ex-boyfriend's forearm. In front of the jury, the 31-year-old now says tamely: "I was just flailing around wildly." What her counselor doesn't really want to believe after being shown the pictures: "That's an injury that wasn't caused by flailing."
Ten years in prison
The public prosecutor is of the same opinion and accuses Daniel Strauss' client of attempted grievous bodily harm - she faces up to 10 years in prison. This is why the young woman spent some time in custody for the scissor attack.
The big surprise: the most important exonerating witness is the victim herself. Even before the trial, he wrote in an email to the court: "She certainly didn't do it on purpose." And in the main hearing, he also asked the jury for a lenient sentence for his ex. In addition: "For me, the matter is settled internally. I don't need any compensation for pain and suffering." All that remains is a scar on his left forearm.
Pink glitter Taser possessed illegally
The 31-year-old was therefore given a non-appealable five-month conditional prison sentence for simple assault and violation of the Weapons Act. The young woman also possessed a pink Taser decorated with glittering stones - despite being banned from owning weapons ...
