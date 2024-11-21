Hacker attacks: are we already in a digital war?

Tyrol's servers were attacked

The state of Tyrol confirmed to the "Krone" newspaper that it had been targeted by the hackers on Monday. It was an external attack from the internet that aimed to paralyze the state's systems. However, the attack was successfully fended off. The Vienna Stock Exchange was apparently not affected in any way and Bank Austria, which had to contend with dramatic IT problems days ago, ruled out any connection with the hacker attack. It is unclear whether further attacks have occurred and what their consequences are.