Targeting authorities
Hacker attacks: are we already in a digital war?
A Telegram group is currently causing companies and state and regional authorities to tremble. Friends of Russia are criticizing Austria's policy and want to spread uncertainty. "Krone" cyber expert Dr. Cornelius Granig describes the attacks as "Russia's cyber war against the West."
Austria and its government are themselves responsible for the suspension of Russian gas supplies, according to the Telegram account of a Russian, or at least Russia-friendly, hacker group called "NoName", which already caused great uncertainty last year and most recently before the national elections at the end of September. New attacks have now been announced, for example on the Federal Chancellery, Federal Treasury, Vienna Stock Exchange, Wiener Linien, but also on the Stubaitalbahn (Tyrol) and the city of Horn (Lower Austria).
Tyrol's servers were attacked
The state of Tyrol confirmed to the "Krone" newspaper that it had been targeted by the hackers on Monday. It was an external attack from the internet that aimed to paralyze the state's systems. However, the attack was successfully fended off. The Vienna Stock Exchange was apparently not affected in any way and Bank Austria, which had to contend with dramatic IT problems days ago, ruled out any connection with the hacker attack. It is unclear whether further attacks have occurred and what their consequences are.
As tools of the Russian regime, hackers have already caused damage in many places around the world.
„Krone“-Cyberexperte Dr. Cornelius Granig
Ministry of the Interior confirms hacker activities
The Ministry of the Interior states that new activities by this hacker group are constantly being detected. The Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Chancellery are working closely together to fend off such attacks. According to cyber expert Granig, criminals like "NoName" are now part of a "real cyber war by Russia against the West." Further attacks can be expected at any time.
