Horror pictures from U1
Vienna narrowly avoided disaster
Dense smoke, charred debris and black discolored paint: these are the devastating images of the special train on the U1 subway line. Images leaked to the "Krone" show how close Vienna came to disaster on Tuesday and bring back memories of the Kaprun glacier railroad fire disaster ...
It has now been almost 17 hours since the incident on the U1 line, but the clean-up operation is still in full swing. "The fire department is helping to remove the train. The tracks, the conductor rail, the train safety system and the structure are being checked for damage," explained Wiener Linien on Wednesday morning. The team is doing everything possible to resume operations as quickly as possible.
Passengers will have to be patient
Nevertheless, patience is required: checking the systems and repairing damage will take time, so the end of the disruption cannot be foreseen at present. As the "Krone" already reported, the partial line closure is likely to last several days. The U1 line is currently only running between Oberlaa and Reumannplatz and between Schwedenplatz and Leopoldau.
Photos and videos leaked to the "Krone" show only too well how narrowly the federal capital escaped a tragedy on Tuesday. Broken windows, charred debris, a smoking wreck: it is a frightening, chaotic spectacle that shows the effects of the fire.
No passengers on the special train
Fortunately, no passengers were injured because the vehicle was a special train. However, the driver, who was only 25 years old, had to be taken to hospital. She suffered mild smoke inhalation and is currently receiving psychological treatment.
A stroke of luck, because the fire in the U1 could have been a disaster similar to the one in Kaprun. For those who don't remember: On November 11, 2000, there was a fire in the Kaprun 2 glacier lift. 155 people lost their lives.
Public transport collapse looms for the next few days
In Vienna, it's a case of waiting for the time being. Especially in the morning hours on the way to work. "Wiener Linien is asking passengers to pay attention to the announcements, spread out and avoid unnecessary journeys in the coming days. We are providing ongoing information on all channels," emphasizes and assures the municipal transport company.
The effects of the current section closures and construction work were already clearly noticeable on Wednesday morning. There were numerous delays on the streetcar and subway lines. There was hectic activity and crowds of people, especially at the U4 and U3 stations. The situation is unlikely to calm down in the next few days ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
