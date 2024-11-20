Presenter team grows
Trump gives TV doctor Oz important health post
He is considered controversial and has been criticized for his views on alternative medicine and paranormal abilities, among other things. During the coronavirus pandemic, he recommended untested treatment methods on television - and thus attracted the attention of Donald Trump. Now TV doctor Mehmet Oz is to join his government team.
The presenter of the "Dr. Oz Show" is to become head of Medicare and Medicaid, announced US President-elect Trump (78). These two healthcare systems provide more than 100 million Americans with medical services.
Medicare is responsible for medical care for people over the age of 65 and covers at least part of the costs of treatment and medication for people on low incomes.
Oz has campaigned for more private benefits in the system in the past. He has 1.96 million followers on YouTube with videos published daily on the topics of health, fitness and nutrition, but is also not above giving financial and relationship tips. As host of the "Dr. Oz Show", he has often polarized viewers, recommending the use of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine during the coronavirus pandemic, for example.
Before his TV career, he made a name for himself as a heart surgeon and professor at Columbia University.
Senate seat missed
In 2022, Oz was supposed to win a Senate seat for the Republicans in the state of Pennsylvania. He was also supported by Trump during the election campaign, but clearly lost.
With Pete Hegseth as the candidate for Secretary of Defense and Sean Duffy to become Secretary of Transportation, Trump has already nominated two Fox News anchors for his administration.
