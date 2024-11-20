Voice for children and young people in coalition poker

Oath to the constitution is also an oath to children's rights

For economic reasons alone, the next government should invest in the next generation: According to the OECD, child poverty in Austria causes follow-up costs of 17 billion euros and therefore costs far more than good policies. There are enough construction sites, from protection against violence to education. Öhner reminds us that working on these construction sites is a duty for every member of government who is sworn in on the constitution: the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child is part of the constitution in Austria.