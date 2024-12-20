Naked, more naked, 2024!
The hottest celebrity looks of the year
Naked, more naked, 2024! The celebrities didn't let themselves get carried away this year either, and showed themselves as often as possible in pretty revealing looks. We have collected the most nude looks of the year here.
Jennifer Lopez's Met Gala outfit definitely deserves a place in our best-of list. The singer and actress looked simply breathtaking in the nude dress by Schiaparelli, which was adorned with numerous glittering stones - both from the front and the back.
A hot look that was only almost topped by one at the fashion party of the year: Emily Ratajkowski.
Sexy Emily pretty naked too
The model beauty had also opted for a very revealing dress, under which she was wearing (almost) nothing. Deep insights were therefore guaranteed.
Just like Ratajkowski's look, which she presented at the "Vanity Fair" party after the Oscar Gala. Although there was no sheer fabric, there was no shortage of bare skin.
Wow, Zendaya!
Zendaya was also quite fashionably revealing. During the press tour for the second part of the "Dune" series, the actress not only presented herself in a robot suit with spicy insights, but also in a peephole dress and "bottomless".
However, the 28-year-old probably made the most naked of all nude appearances in the fall at the Rock'n'Roll Hall of Fame ceremony for singer Cher. Zendaya appeared there in a dress that revealed more than it concealed - a tribute to one of the pop icon's legendary looks.
Even hotter in a double
Of course, the Kardashians also provided some naked moments. Particularly exciting: the looks of sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner at the Academy Museum Gala.
Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney were also a pretty hot - and pretty revealing - duo this year. The actresses not only starred together in "Madame Web", they also made a sexy appearance in exciting nude dresses at the premiere of the film.
Berry still damn hot!
22 years after her Oscar win, Halle Berry slipped back into her legendary, transparent gown by Elie Saab at the end of the year. And still looked fabulous in it two decades later.
Just as fabulous as in the black lace nude dress she wore on the red carpet at the premiere of the Netflix film "The Union".
Deep insights ...
When it comes to nude outfits, Heidi Klum is usually not far behind. This year, the 51-year-old once again provided plenty of deep insights - whether at the Emmy Awards or in Cannes. And fans will certainly be wishing for more looks like these in 2025!
Model Chrissy Teigen and actress Florence Pugh also slipped into naked dresses again this year and caused a flurry of flashbulbs with this choice of clothes.
There was sometimes a little more, sometimes a little less to see in these looks, but in any case plenty of bare skin.
Of course, Rita Ora is also a fan of transparent outfits. This year, for example, the singer was caught in a glittering nude dress by a paparazzo in London and only wore a transparent suit with a colorful "curtain" at the Met Gala in May.
Netrebko in Theron nude dress
But Austrian celebrities are not averse to the trend either - and even wear nude looks at the Opera Ball!
At this year's Ball of Balls, none other than Anna Netrebko turned up in the same Givenchy dress that Charlize Theron had worn a few weeks earlier. And, like her famous Hollywood colleague, she gave us a pretty deep look.
After this sexy look back, we're sure that celebrities will continue to delight us with lots of naked outfits in 2025!
