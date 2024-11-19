Vorteilswelt
Next insolvency

Chocolate company Hauswirth from Burgenland goes bankrupt

Nachrichten
19.11.2024 13:36

Hardly a day goes by without the insolvency of a major domestic company being announced. Now it has hit the chocolate company Hauswirth from Burgenland, whose products could be found on the shelves of discount supermarkets, among others. 

0 Kommentare

The chocolate and confectionery company Franz Hauswirth Ges.m.b.H., based in Kittsee (district of Neusiedl am See), is insolvent, as the creditor protection associations Creditreform and KSV1870 announced on Tuesday. According to KSV1870, the liabilities amount to around 10.5 million euros. The company currently employs 119 people. According to its own application, the company plans to continue as a going concern.

Raw material prices put the company in difficulties
Hauswirth produces and sells chocolate products and sweets. Increased costs for the purchase of raw materials, energy and labor costs as well as a slump in sales due to the coronavirus pandemic have now led to insolvency, according to the statement.

The chocolate Easter bunnies from Kittsee could also be found on the shelves of local supermarkets.
The chocolate Easter bunnies from Kittsee could also be found on the shelves of local supermarkets.
(Bild: Charlotte Titz)
(Bild: APA/CHRISTIAN GMASZ)
(Bild: APA/CHRISTIAN GMASZ)
(Bild: Charlotte Titz)
(Bild: Charlotte Titz)

The going concern is to be financed by the existing bank balance and the collection of outstanding receivables. Creditors can register their claims until February 3, 2025. The first report and audit meeting is scheduled for February 17.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

