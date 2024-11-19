Chocolate company Hauswirth from Burgenland goes bankrupt

The chocolate and confectionery company Franz Hauswirth Ges.m.b.H., based in Kittsee (district of Neusiedl am See), is insolvent, as the creditor protection associations Creditreform and KSV1870 announced on Tuesday. According to KSV1870, the liabilities amount to around 10.5 million euros. The company currently employs 119 people. According to its own application, the company plans to continue as a going concern.