On a trip to Serbia
Car Draft
Emergency call early Monday morning at the Südtiroler Platz bus station in Vienna: the driver (44) of a coach and a 54-year-old passenger are said to have come to blows during baggage reclaim. Instead of resolving the conflict verbally, they ended up biting each other - right in the driver's face!
It was around four o'clock in the morning on the way to Serbia when the driver of the bus stopped briefly at the Vienna bus station and the brutal attack occurred. The two men from Serbia threatened to kill each other and became violent, until finally the passenger ruthlessly bit the 44-year-old's face.
Bus driver had to go to hospital after being bitten
Vienna police immediately rushed to the scene and arrested the men. The bus driver had to be treated in hospital due to the severe bite wound between his temple and forehead. But what was the cause of this brutal fight?
"During questioning, the 54-year-old stated that he had been treated condescendingly by the bus driver and discriminated against at the baggage claim", police spokesman Markus Dittrich reports. He is said to have only attacked the 44-year-old out of fear - out of fear of being attacked.
Already "unruly" during the journey
However, when the bus driver was questioned, the story looked completely different again: The 44-year-old in turn stated that the 54-year-old had already been unruly during the journey and had insulted him. He had also suddenly attacked and bitten him.
Both men were subsequently released.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
