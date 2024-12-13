Perfect for Advent!
Tips: How to style the glamorous hairstyles of the stars
The festive season is not only the highlight of social occasions, but also the ideal stage to shine with glamorous hairstyles. Whether for an intimate Christmas dinner or an exuberant New Year's Eve party - now is the time to showcase hairstyles that have that certain something.
From dreamy romance to elegant severity - stars such as Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively and Jennifer Lawrence inspire looks that effortlessly combine sophistication and lightness. Because the most important thing is: the look must not only be enchanting, but also survive the evening.
We have the trend hairstyles that make the stars shine and reveal how they can be styled in no time at all.
The ponytail - effortless to style
Few looks epitomize effortless elegance quite like the high, glossy ponytail, as Hollywood beauty Elizabeth Olsen knows. To make this classic look anything but ordinary, the hair is first smoothed to perfection with a straightening iron and the ponytail is set high.
A hidden small hair cushion gives the look extra oomph and lifts it up. Shine spray adds the finishing touch, while hair gel keeps flyaway hairs in check. If you like it opulent, finish the look with sparkling barrettes - the perfect accessory for festive glamor.
Regency waves - fairytale like in "Bridgerton"
For a look inspired by the elegance of bygone eras, soft Regency waves conjure up a touch of fairytale charm in any festive hairstyle.
Perfect for long hair like Blake Lively's, these soft waves are created with a waving iron that gives the hair a luxurious, wavy bounce. Heat protection spray protects the hair structure, while a texturizing spray ensures that the waves keep their shape throughout the evening. For more volume and drama, a hairpiece can be discreetly integrated into the hairstyle - perfect for a glamorous "Bridgerton" look.
French bangs - do it like Emily in Paris
French bangs are the signature element for a look that is both casual and sophisticated. Inspired by style icon Emily Cooper from "Emily in Paris" and Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence, this cut brings a certain Parisian flair to the festive hairstyle.
Volumizing mousse provides fullness, while hair wax defines the ends. For the ultimate "Je ne sais quoi" effect: don't comb the bangs, but fluff them up with your fingers. This creates a look that seems perfect by accident - nonchalant yet elegant.
The chignon bun - the classic from Greece
This elegant topknot, tied low at the nape of the neck, radiates a calm and serenity reminiscent of the goddesses of antiquity. The chignon bun is the epitome of timelessness and can be worn both strictly, as demonstrated by Gal Gadot, and in a relaxed version.
Hair mousse gives the hair body, while hairspray sets the look, advise the experts at beautypress.de. A hidden hair cushion adds extra fullness, while a few pulled-out strands give the look a casual touch - effortless yet extremely sophisticated.
Deep side part - the all-rounder for short and long hair
No wonder Kim Kardashian is a big fan of this look. Because the deep side part, modern and classic at the same time, brings instant elegance to any hairstyle. Ideal for both short and long hair, this look is perfected with a straightening iron.
Hair gel ensures flawless definition of the parting, while shine spray gives a luxurious finish. Discreet clips or statement barrettes add shiny accents - for a look that works perfectly both during the day and in the evening.
Finally, a care tip
To look radiant in the evening, the preparation starts during the day. Heating air, cold weather and hoods put a strain on hair in winter. Moisture makes the hair shine. A weekly treatment rich in nourishing ingredients nourishes the hair intensively and gives it resilience - the basis for every glamorous festive look.
