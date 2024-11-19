Sustainable and crisis-proof apprenticeships with ÖBB

This is what the apprenticeship looks like

The apprenticeship period at ÖBB depends on the chosen apprenticeship and is between 3 and 4 years and meets the most modern requirements. During their training, apprentices work a lot with 3D printing techniques, virtual training opportunities such as virtual reality and augmented reality, and have the opportunity to compete with other apprentices in professional competitions. In addition to the content on offer, ÖBB also offers a good apprentice salary and free travel on ÖBB trains throughout Austria. ÖBB also rewards good performance by its apprentices in the form of bonus payments for successful completion of vocational school.