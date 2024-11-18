Israeli Prime Minister:
Nuclear facilities also hit in attack on Iran
According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel also hit parts of the Islamic Republic's nuclear facilities in Parchin, not far from Tehran, during last month's attacks on Iran.
"It's no secret," Netanyahu said in parliament in Jerusalem on Monday. "A specific component of their nuclear program was damaged in this attack." However, this did not eliminate the danger of developing nuclear weapons, the head of government continued.
The Israeli attack "will make it considerably more difficult for Iran to develop a nuclear device if it so wishes", the website Axios quoted two Israeli officials as saying.
Israel had launched a retaliatory attack on Iran on the night of October 26. US government officials had stated at the time that nuclear facilities had not been affected, and Iran had not provided any information to that effect either.
Defense Minister advocates attack
Just a week ago, Israel's new Defense Minister Israel Katz spoke out in favour of an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities (see video above). The country (Iran, editor's note) is "more vulnerable than ever to attacks", which is why there is the possibility of "achieving our most important goal", the politician wrote on X (see post below).
The most important goal is to "thwart and eliminate the existential threat to the State of Israel". He also emphasized this at his first meeting with the General Staff, Katz announced at the time. In October, Israel's military destroyed radar and missile facilities in Iran.
Facilities partly in deep tunnels
The Iranian nuclear facilities are partly in tunnels so deep that experts estimate that they could not even be destroyed by Israel's army. At best, it would be possible to delay the expansion of the nuclear program. According to the assessment, it would be possible for the US military to destroy the nuclear facilities.
