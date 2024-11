Storming into the round of 16 – “This is awesome!”

The team from Atzgersdorf, who had eliminated Wr. Neustadt in the previous round, actually put in a strong performance. "We absolutely wanted to win," said coach Danijel Miloradovic, who was already pleased with the 35:32 victory the day before in the official away game of the home double-header. "Because we made up from -6 to +3 goals, i.e. 9 goals in the last 15 minutes. That was simply great." And the crowning glory was to follow on Sunday, even though Lilly Fehringer twisted her ankle and was unable to play in the second half. The team now awaits the draw for the round of 16.