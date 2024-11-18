Taylor Lautner takes a cheeky jibe at Pattinson!

Never became friends

Lautner and his co-star never really warmed to each other, not only on screen but also in real life, as he admitted last year in the podcast "Call Her Daddy": "We never had a deeper connection because we were so fundamentally different. Although Robert was always a fantastic and nice person." The love triangle from the film also had an effect on the co-stars after filming had finished, because the fans had split into "Team Edward" and "Team Jacob": "It was funny when you go out on the balcony together and 10,000 girls cheer you on and boo Robert - while the other 10,000 girls do the exact opposite. It's hard to build a friendship that way."