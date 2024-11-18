"Twilight" fans rejoice
Taylor Lautner takes a cheeky jibe at Pattinson!
"Edward can go fuck himself!" "Twilight" fans are celebrating Taylor Lautner for a witty jab at Robert Pattinson, which he posted on social media during the so-called camera flip trend.
For the uninitiated, the actor played the werewolf Jacob Black in the movie series, who vies with the vampire Edward Cullen (Pattinson) for the love of Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart). In the end, the vampire triumphs in the love triangle for the beautiful mortal.
"Edward can go fuck himself"
Lautner has now shared a new Instagram video with his 11 million followers in which he reenacts a popular TikTok trend. In the so-called "camera flip", people comment on a usually controversial topic before "accidentally" switching the camera and putting themselves in the picture. Lautner had initially focused on his TV with his cell phone camera, on which Edward and Bella's wedding scene can be seen. With the comment: "Honestly, Edward can go fuck himself. Bella should have ended up with Jacob."
He then shifts the camera so that his head is suddenly shown in close-up. To pretend it was unintentional: "No no no". His fans laughed their heads off: "You're the winner of the trend" or "The best video on the camera flip trend".
Never became friends
Lautner and his co-star never really warmed to each other, not only on screen but also in real life, as he admitted last year in the podcast "Call Her Daddy": "We never had a deeper connection because we were so fundamentally different. Although Robert was always a fantastic and nice person." The love triangle from the film also had an effect on the co-stars after filming had finished, because the fans had split into "Team Edward" and "Team Jacob": "It was funny when you go out on the balcony together and 10,000 girls cheer you on and boo Robert - while the other 10,000 girls do the exact opposite. It's hard to build a friendship that way."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.