"Hasta la vista, baby"
“Martinator” completed his mission
The new world champion wrote a MotoGP fairytale and cheered like Arnold Schwarzenegger. Austria always rides with Jorge Martin.
He completed his mission yesterday in ice-cold style: Jorge Martin, also known as the "Martinator", was crowned MotoGP World Champion for the first time with third place at the final round of the season in Barcelona. He celebrated his title in style with a "Terminator" mask on the final lap, unveiling a golden helmet with the number one, which he is entitled to as world champion in future, with his very last shot and the iconic slogan "Hasta la vista, baby". There was a hint of Arnold Schwarzenegger in the air ...
Auinger promoted Martin
This was not the only connection to Austria for the 26-year-old Spaniard. At the age of 13, his career was on the brink of collapse because his parents lacked a financial "dowry". Gustl Auinger brought the talented teenager into the Rookies Cup run by Red Bull and KTM, giving him one year more development time than usual. "Because after his second year, he still lacked the contacts to make it to the World Championship," says Auinger. The rest is history: Martin won the Rookies Cup, established himself in the World Championship and made the leap into the MotoGP class in 2021.
Where he took his first victory four months after a bad crash and multiple broken bones - in Spielberg of all places! The date of this success (8. 8. 2021) still adorns his body as a tattoo. Since yesterday, he can call himself MotoGP World Champion. "I could hardly ride in the last few laps because I started crying," said Martin.
However, the script of the finale was not Oscar-worthy: rival Francesco Bagnaia rode to an unchallenged victory from pole position, Martin briefly battled with Marc Marquez for second place, then brought the title home safely in third place.
