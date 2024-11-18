“Martinator” completed his mission

Auinger promoted Martin

This was not the only connection to Austria for the 26-year-old Spaniard. At the age of 13, his career was on the brink of collapse because his parents lacked a financial "dowry". Gustl Auinger brought the talented teenager into the Rookies Cup run by Red Bull and KTM, giving him one year more development time than usual. "Because after his second year, he still lacked the contacts to make it to the World Championship," says Auinger. The rest is history: Martin won the Rookies Cup, established himself in the World Championship and made the leap into the MotoGP class in 2021.