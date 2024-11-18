Young winter vacationers no longer want après-ski

A central motive is sporting activity: "They want to enjoy the skiing, mountain and nature experience. This also means: early to bed, early to the slopes. This is a strong new trend." Of course, there are still groups for whom après-ski is important: "However, young spring break tourists are not usually part of the upper middle class target group." Sensory experiences such as hut experiences and the mountain experience are in demand. "This can also be a walk through the snow-covered forest."