New study
Young winter vacationers no longer want après-ski
Young people from the upper middle class are particularly enthusiastic about a winter vacation. This is what youth researcher Bernhard Heinzlmaier found in a study last year. He has now taken a closer look at this group to find out more about their motives and motivations.
The result: for young city dwellers - 14 to 29-year-olds in Hamburg and Vienna were surveyed - après-ski is passé. What is important is experiencing nature, adventure and health. Climate protection plays no role.
"We are often dealing with busy, stressed-out city dwellers who want to take a vacation in the mountains and escape their everyday lives. They expect untouched nature to heal and regenerate their stress symptoms," said Heinzlmaier at a media event organized by Netzwerk Winter - a platform made up of representatives from cable cars, the ski industry, ski instructors and tourism professionals - in Kaprun. "These are young people who are not looking for a Halligalli vacation, but want to enjoy a cozy winter vacation close to nature while experiencing something."
A central motive is sporting activity: "They want to enjoy the skiing, mountain and nature experience. This also means: early to bed, early to the slopes. This is a strong new trend." Of course, there are still groups for whom après-ski is important: "However, young spring break tourists are not usually part of the upper middle class target group." Sensory experiences such as hut experiences and the mountain experience are in demand. "This can also be a walk through the snow-covered forest."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
