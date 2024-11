Crashed into a car while turning: cyclist injured

At around 1.45 p.m., a local man (57) was driving his car on Unterinntalstraße in the town of Kramsach, coming from the direction of Münster and heading east. At the same time, the 68-year-old racing cyclist was riding on the Hagau municipal road and wanted to turn left towards Münster onto the main road at the junction with the L211. "In the course of the turning maneuver, there was a collision between the cyclist and the 68-year-old's car coming from the direction of Münster," said the police.