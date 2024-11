Merit badge for radiation protection experts

Whether flying, in the house, taking X-rays or eating bananas - people are exposed to radioactive radiation every day, albeit to a small extent. The use of radiation sources in medicine and industry in particular means that emergency organizations such as the fire department also have to deal with high-energy radiation sources. In Burgenland, the "Radiation Protection" special operations service of the provincial fire service association was reorganized, and since 2015 there have been two units - one in the north and one in the south, each with three bases.