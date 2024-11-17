NÖM and Spar: “stalemate” in the price conflict

Higher prices, tighter supply in Europe

The trigger for the conflict, which has also been aired in public, is the development of milk producer prices in Europe, explained Sinabell. "Farmers are guided by European milk prices. And of course they want to share in the latest increases. However, if the dairies are unable to sell the farmers' milk to food retailers at higher prices, but at the same time have to contend with increased labor costs, then the dairies are in trouble."