Automatically saved design

They seem to have fallen out of fashion due to the zeitgeist - but they were on hand in all their glory (and sexiness) for the boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul: the ring girls.
The grid girls in Formula 1, the equivalent of the ring girls, have had their day; so have the walk-on girls in darts; at local boxing events, ring girls also wear far more fabric on their bodies than they did a few years ago - the show giants in the USA seemed relatively blunzn in relation to the mega-fight between Tyson and Paul. There, the ratio of skin to fabric on the ring girls' bodies was a maximum of 50:50. Some observers believe that the ladies on the sidelines of the fight would have offered more spectacle than the rather lame (at least partially aging) men inside the ropes square anyway (the streaming problems at Netflix didn't make it any better).
One lady in particular used the boxing spectacle to achieve sheer explosive popularity. 20-year-old Sydney Thomas posted a photo of herself in the Tyson context - and fans and tabloids have been going crazy ever since.
"Thank God every day"
Miss Thomas is de facto still a newcomer to the industry. She only made her debut a month ago at a fight in Puerto Rico. Being part of the Tyson-Jake fight fills her with great gratitude, she tells "Sportbild": "I thank God every day that I can be part of this event." There you go.
