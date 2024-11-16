Automatically saved design

The grid girls in Formula 1, the equivalent of the ring girls, have had their day; so have the walk-on girls in darts; at local boxing events, ring girls also wear far more fabric on their bodies than they did a few years ago - the show giants in the USA seemed relatively blunzn in relation to the mega-fight between Tyson and Paul. There, the ratio of skin to fabric on the ring girls' bodies was a maximum of 50:50. Some observers believe that the ladies on the sidelines of the fight would have offered more spectacle than the rather lame (at least partially aging) men inside the ropes square anyway (the streaming problems at Netflix didn't make it any better).