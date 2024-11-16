Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Ring girls as finery

Automatically saved design

Nachrichten
16.11.2024 20:03

They seem to have fallen out of fashion due to the zeitgeist - but they were on hand in all their glory (and sexiness) for the boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul: the ring girls.

0 Kommentare

The grid girls in Formula 1, the equivalent of the ring girls, have had their day; so have the walk-on girls in darts; at local boxing events, ring girls also wear far more fabric on their bodies than they did a few years ago - the show giants in the USA seemed relatively blunzn in relation to the mega-fight between Tyson and Paul. There, the ratio of skin to fabric on the ring girls' bodies was a maximum of 50:50. Some observers believe that the ladies on the sidelines of the fight would have offered more spectacle than the rather lame (at least partially aging) men inside the ropes square anyway (the streaming problems at Netflix didn't make it any better).

(Bild: AP/APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Sarah Stier)
(Bild: AP/APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Sarah Stier)

One lady in particular used the boxing spectacle to achieve sheer explosive popularity. 20-year-old Sydney Thomas posted a photo of herself in the Tyson context - and fans and tabloids have been going crazy ever since.

(Bild: Instagram)
(Bild: Instagram)

"Thank God every day"
Miss Thomas is de facto still a newcomer to the industry. She only made her debut a month ago at a fight in Puerto Rico. Being part of the Tyson-Jake fight fills her with great gratitude, she tells "Sportbild": "I thank God every day that I can be part of this event." There you go.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf