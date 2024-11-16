Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New election after deselection

Four-way battle for the mayor’s seat in Kirchdorf

Nachrichten
16.11.2024 18:00

On Sunday, the 5,000-inhabitant municipality of Kirchdorf will elect a new mayor. All four municipal council parties are sending candidates into the race, making a run-off election very likely. The new election was necessitated by the dismissal of the former mayor.

0 Kommentare

High tension in Kirchdorf: on Sunday, the municipality in the Traunviertel will elect a new mayor. All municipal council parties are sending candidates into the race: Markus Ringhofer is running for the SPÖ, Elisabeth Goppold for the ÖVP. The Green candidate is Judith Oberdammer, while Christoph Colak is running for the FPÖ.

Voting closes at 3 pm on Sunday. However, the four-way contest makes a decision in the first ballot unlikely, so a run-off election two weeks later is a foregone conclusion.

Former mayor voted out
The fact that a new election has to be held at all is due to the deselection of former mayor Vera Pramberger (SPÖ). After years of conflict in the course of a budget dispute, the other parliamentary groups rejected her suitability and initiated a vote of no confidence. 59 percent voted to vote Pramberger out of office.

In the last regular election in 2021, the former SPÖ leader won by a wafer-thin margin against ÖVP candidate Alexander Hauser: She was elected to office by a margin of just three votes (966 to 963).

Second ballot after National Council election
The decision in Kirchdorf is the second election in Upper Austria after the National Council elections at the end of September. The first election in Goldwörth was surprisingly won by FPÖ candidate Thomas Prihoda, who has since become mayor of the former ÖVP stronghold.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Stadler
Philipp Stadler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf