ÖTV ace fails to take his chances and is eliminated

Five break points missed

It was also the American who made the break in the seventh game of the second set. Unlike in the first set, when Schwärzler didn't have a single chance to break, Joel fought back this time and took a 40:0 lead in the very next game. However, he was unable to break back and missed a fourth break point before Mayo was able to make it 5:3.

At 4:5, Schwärzler had another chance to level the score - but this opportunity also went unused. In the end, Mayo - who ultimately had two break points, which he took coldly - converted his third match point to win 6:3, 6:4.