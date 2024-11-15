OMV reassured
Now fixed: Gazprom stops deliveries to Austria
The expected gas supply stop from Russia is now coming sooner than expected: as early as Saturday, 6 a.m., no more gas will be coming to Austria. OMV has already confirmed this, but considers itself well prepared.
On Thursday, the domestic energy company was awarded more than 230 million euros in damages in the dispute with Gazprom. OMV intends to offset the claim against payment obligations to the gas supplier.
In response, Gazprom is now suspending deliveries. OMV purchases around four to five terawatt hours (TWh) of gas per month from Russia, and the 230 million euros now awarded roughly correspond to this amount.
OMV: "Prepared for this for three years"
However, the impact on the Austrian gas supply is limited, as OMV CEO Alfred Stern explained on Thursday. This is because the oil and gas group has been preparing for this scenario for three years.
Alternative sources
The alternative gas comes from Norway, from the company's own production or in the form of liquefied natural gas by ship via Germany or Italy. And with 95 terawatt hours, the gas storage facilities would cover domestic demand for several months.
Gas storage facilities in Austria 90 percent full
The energy regulator E-Control also does not expect a gas shortage in Austria. The measures taken in Austria are sufficient to secure the gas supply for the next two winters, said E-Control board member Alfons Haber. The gas storage facilities in Austria and other EU countries are over 90 percent full.
Gewessler: "Our energy supply is secure"
Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) also reassured that Austria had been preparing for this situation for a long time. "Our energy supply is secure," she wrote on X.
"The actions of Russia's Gazprom today prove once again: Russia is not a partner," Gewessler noted. "But tomorrow also marks the end of a danger. If we no longer receive supplies from Russia, we can no longer be blackmailed," added the Minister.
Ukraine contract with Russia expires
But even without the arbitration court's decision, the cooperation that has existed since 1968 would have ended at the beginning of next year: This is because the transit contract for the supply of Russian natural gas via the pipeline through Ukraine and Slovakia ends at the end of the year.
Will gas prices now rise?
However, gas prices in Austria could rise as a result of the supply stop. Haber did not want to make any forecasts in this regard. A megawatt hour of natural gas currently costs around 45 euros on the exchange. However, prices of over 300 euros, as in mid-2022, are not to be expected.
