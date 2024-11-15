Rangnick and players angry: ÖFB boss speaks out

According to Mitterdorfer, he is not thinking of resigning and also emphasized in this context: "The least important thing is whether I am president or not. The most important thing is to help get important things for soccer off the ground," explained the official, who has been in office since July 2023 and expects to continue to have the majority of the executive committee behind him. "I have the impression that the majority will continue on the path we have taken in terms of structural reform and personnel issues."