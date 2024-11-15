"I understand, but..."
Rangnick and players angry: ÖFB boss speaks out
After Austria's team manager Ralf Rangnick and his players made clear statements about the imminent dismissal of ÖFB managing director Bernhard Neuhold, ÖFB president Klaus Mitterdorfer spoke out on Friday. He said he could understand the point of view of Neuhold's supporters, but also asked them to show understanding for his approach.
"I understand the players, they have been friends with Bernhard Neuhold for many years. It's understandable if you think in a team-oriented way that you stand up for each other. But there is a difference between team management and the best framework conditions for the team on the one hand and managing a company with a hundred employees on the other," explained Mitterdorfer.
On October 18, the presidium instructed the head of the association to terminate the employment of Neuhold and ÖFB General Secretary Thomas Hollerer. The two operational heads of the association have been at odds for a long time, but the contracts have not yet been terminated.
Mitterdorfer calls extraordinary meeting
This could now be imminent and the presidium will be informed next Friday - at an extraordinary meeting of the highest body in Vienna. According to Mitterdorfer, the reason for calling this meeting was to clarify the upcoming personnel matters, i.e. to provide information on the latest status of the CEO search. An ordinary ÖFB Executive Committee meeting has been planned for the following week for some time, but it will focus more on the annual accounts and not be overshadowed by personnel discussions.
According to Mitterdorfer, he is not thinking of resigning and also emphasized in this context: "The least important thing is whether I am president or not. The most important thing is to help get important things for soccer off the ground," explained the official, who has been in office since July 2023 and expects to continue to have the majority of the executive committee behind him. "I have the impression that the majority will continue on the path we have taken in terms of structural reform and personnel issues."
"Respectful cooperation" with Rangnick
There is no support for Mitterdorfer in connection with the imminent dismissal of Neuhold by ÖFB players and coaches. Rangnick only made a clear statement on this on Wednesday. Mitterdorfer described the relationship with the team boss: "I see it as respectful cooperation."
In response to Rangnick's statement that Mitterdorfer had brought up a contract extension for the German on May 1, including an extension of his responsibilities, but then no longer discussed it with him, the ÖFB boss said: "In our talks, we both understood that there was no great hurry to talk about a new contract."
The letter from Rangnick and the team players addressed to the presidium, in which they demanded that Neuhold stay on, was not something Mitterdorfer, like many of his colleagues on the presidium, wanted to see as an overstepping of authority. "I see it calmly. For me, it's not a question of overstepping my authority or not, but of being able to work in peace with a view to the future."
"Threatening scenarios do no one any good"
According to various media reports, the team players are considering having the ÖFB pay more for their marketing activities as a result of this case, but Mitterdorfer was cautious. "Threatening scenarios don't help anyone," said the association president.
