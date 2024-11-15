krone.tv at the Masterclass in the Leica Gallery

Vorteilswelt
15.11.2024 15:26

krone.tv was a guest at the exclusive Xiaomi Masterclass workshop in the Leica Gallery and was able to gain exciting insights into the latest smartphone technology from Xiaomi. 

The focus was on the new Xiaomi 14 T model - a smartphone that impresses not only with its technology, but especially with its camera performance.

Florian Lindebner on the Xiaomi product portfolio

Florian Lindebner, Head of PR and Marketing at Xiaomi Austria, introduced us to the company's broad product portfolio and gave us an exclusive look at the new features of the Xiaomi 14 T series. Particularly noteworthy is the powerful camera, which has been further improved in the current generation.

Niklas Stadler: Leica photographer and night photography expert

Niklas Stadler, professional Leica photographer, explained the impressive advantages of the Xiaomi camera in an interview, especially in the field of night photography. He showed the workshop participants how they can achieve exceptional results even in difficult lighting conditions, such as night shots or shop window lighting. A fascinating insight into the possibilities offered by the new device.

Enthusiastic students and influencers

Among the participants in the workshop were numerous students, who were impressed by the user-friendly handling and outstanding camera performance of the Xiaomi 14 T. The students were particularly impressed by the phone's compactness and quick readiness for use.

Influencers such as "@wearewienoida" also rely on the new Xiaomi model. They praise the flexibility of the phone, which enables impressive photos to be taken in daylight and especially at night - a feature that plays a key role in the world of influencers.

The phone's camera - a must-have for everyday life

Photos and videos have become an integral part of our everyday lives, and smartphones with powerful cameras have long since become an indispensable tool. With the Xiaomi 14 T, Xiaomi raises the bar for smartphones even higher - and shows that cell phones with excellent camera functions have long been more than just communication devices.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

