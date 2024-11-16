The long licker hanging over the black goatskin draws you to the stall of the Krampus group Suetschach, which is presenting itself for the first time at the 23rd Customs Fair. Here you will find Krampuses made according to a truly old tradition: the runners make the masks themselves from wood shavings, glue and a little paint. "In the interwar period, only cardboard was used instead of wood shavings," says Elias Branz, who is one of the 100 members of the Rosental Krampus group. "The first records of our Krampus run in Suetschach date back to 1889. That's when the Krampuses signed a sermon book."