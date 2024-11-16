Customs fair
The Carinthian Customs Fair is unique in Austria! Watch, listen, marvel, try it yourself: For the 23rd time, an entire exhibition hall becomes a showcase for folk culture. Between Krampussen, bobbin lace and cookies, you can experience the customs of the year.
While the Gailtal Valley choir "Young Oisternig" sings the folk song earworm "In die Berg bin i gern" in classical and rap form, the first visitors to the fair are already amazed at the numerous stalls in the customs hall: Ruth Gartner from the Drautal Valley hardly lets on how much strength basket weaving requires. Ilse, Helga and Berni from the Carinthian Landsmannschaft invite you to print fabric.
Fir, spruce, ivy, thujas - lots of evergreens pile up on the tables at the Carinthia Museum/Maria Saal Open-Air Museum, where the education team led by Roland Bäck, Jasmine Ampferthaler and Lisa Jestl invite you to make an Advent wreath.
Patience, concentration and skill
Behind her, you can hear the rhythmic clattering: Herta Grimschitz skillfully throws the wooden bobbins back and forth, sticks needles into the resulting lace for a dirndl blouse and explains: "It's also good for the brain; you have to connect the left and right hemispheres of the brain when making bobbin lace. When I started in January 2001, I was much slower."
All kinds of handicraft techniques such as knitting, crocheting, lace-making, fabric printing and fabric painting can be seen in "Grandma Gretl's Christmas parlor": "We from the traditional costume and needlework working group made dolls, churches, furniture and decorations and used them to design the parlor," explains Barbara Oswald.
The long licker hanging over the black goatskin draws you to the stall of the Krampus group Suetschach, which is presenting itself for the first time at the 23rd Customs Fair. Here you will find Krampuses made according to a truly old tradition: the runners make the masks themselves from wood shavings, glue and a little paint. "In the interwar period, only cardboard was used instead of wood shavings," says Elias Branz, who is one of the 100 members of the Rosental Krampus group. "The first records of our Krampus run in Suetschach date back to 1889. That's when the Krampuses signed a sermon book."
Prayer and holy water before the Krampus run
On December 5 (from 7 p.m.), the Suetschach Krampuses run, of course - and a little differently to other groups. "First, we pray with St. Nicholas and set off without masks and without our bells ringing. At the same time, we put on our masks and walk onto the village square, where a chain of people initially holds the Krampuses back," explain the young Krampuses from the old group, whose oldest written record dates back to 1889.
Stage for folk culture
Customs fair on Saturday and Sunday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) in exhibition hall 4 in Klagenfurt.
A Goldi revives
A tour of exhibition hall 4 offers so many exciting insights into traditions, history and craft techniques that you need a break to process. "Drink a Goldi with us! It's invigorating!" says Maria Tarkusch from the Goldhaubenfrauen Kühnsdorf. A Goldi? The aroma is convincing, the first sip tastes wonderful. What is it? Black coffee with a strong dash of eggnog, which, thanks to its long history, goes very well at the customs fair.
