Women in fear: sexual assaults on the Way of St. James

Poor mobile phone connection

The police are now said to have increased their presence. For example, masturbating in public is considered a form of sexual harassment in Spain. However, the perpetrators are often able to escape. In 2023, for example, five cases of exhibitionism were officially reported to the Portuguese police on the Caminho Portugues. However, no arrests were made. To make matters worse, mobile phone coverage is poor on some sections of the route, making it difficult for victims to get help in time.