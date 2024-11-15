Vorteilswelt
Military of the year

Carinthian vice lieutenant saved a boy’s life

Nachrichten
15.11.2024 16:30

Every year, the Austrian Armed Forces honors soldiers for their achievements in various categories. The "Special Award" in the "Civil Courage" category went to Vice Lieutenant Johann Kitz from the Army Logistics Center Klagenfurt in the Laudon Barracks. 

Civil courage requires courage and taking responsibility in critical situations - the best example of this is Johann Kitz from Carinthia: on his way to a family celebration, he saw a group of young boys on the side of the road - one of them was bleeding profusely from the head. The vice lieutenant did not hesitate for long and immediately administered first aid, while his partner alerted the emergency services.

The twelve-year-old needed several hours of surgery on his head. Thanks to Johann Kitz's quick and professional actions, the boy's life was ultimately saved.

Soldiers are obliged to recognize dangers and address grievances, even if this entails personal risks.

Militärkommando Kärnten

Soldiers embody basic values and humanity
"For soldiers, moral courage is an expression of integrity, loyalty and responsibility - values that count both in service and in everyday life," explains the Carinthia Military Command: "Soldiers are obliged to recognize dangers and address grievances, even if this entails personal risks." 

Minister of Defense is proud
The commitment of the trained first responder was now recognized on 13 November at the "Military of the Year 2024" event in Upper Austria. "The presentation of the awards gives me the opportunity to say thank you and bring the winners - on behalf of everyone - in front of the curtain," said Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP), proud of the Austrian soldiers. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Krall
Christian Krall
