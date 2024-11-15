Franz is 73
Now the “Golden Bachelor” is looking for love!
Franz Stärk is 73 and far from being too old for love. And that's why he will soon be the first German "Golden Bachelor" to search for his dream woman on RTL+ and RTL.
On Crete, the charming Franz Stärk, who is a father of two and a proud grandfather, will be spoiled for choice: No fewer than 18 rose candidates, all of whom are over 60, are vying for the favor of the "Golden Bachelor".
"I am very motivated"
After twelve years as a single man, Franz now wants to embark on an extraordinary love journey and find a woman with whom he can spend the second half of his life.
"I now have the unique opportunity to meet remarkable women. It's fascinating to see how much potential they will bring in terms of life experience and wisdom," revealed the "Golden Bachelor", who wants to score points with his life experience and warmth of heart, before the start of the dating show.
"I'm very motivated and excited to find out more about their story and I'm really looking forward to it," Franz continued.
"It's going to be a great story"
He is also certain that he will be able to find the love of his life (again): "It will be a great story. I'm convinced of that because it hasn't happened in my age group yet and it's about time that something like this was created for people my age."
What should his "Mrs. Right" bring with her? "The women should have a sunny disposition and be humorous like me. Naturalness is also important," explained Franz. He also thinks it would be nice "if I could cuddle with a woman again", smiled the "Golden Bachelor".
"Golden Bachelor" starts on December 3 on RTL+. The show will also be broadcast on RTL from January.
