Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Franz is 73

Now the “Golden Bachelor” is looking for love!

Nachrichten
15.11.2024 11:37

Franz Stärk is 73 and far from being too old for love. And that's why he will soon be the first German "Golden Bachelor" to search for his dream woman on RTL+ and RTL.

0 Kommentare

On Crete, the charming Franz Stärk, who is a father of two and a proud grandfather, will be spoiled for choice: No fewer than 18 rose candidates, all of whom are over 60, are vying for the favor of the "Golden Bachelor". 

"I am very motivated"
After twelve years as a single man, Franz now wants to embark on an extraordinary love journey and find a woman with whom he can spend the second half of his life.

Will Franz Stärk find his dream woman on the "Golden Bachelor"? The 73-year-old is certainly looking forward to the adventure. (Bild: RTL / Stephan Pick)
Will Franz Stärk find his dream woman on the "Golden Bachelor"? The 73-year-old is certainly looking forward to the adventure.
(Bild: RTL / Stephan Pick)

"I now have the unique opportunity to meet remarkable women. It's fascinating to see how much potential they will bring in terms of life experience and wisdom," revealed the "Golden Bachelor", who wants to score points with his life experience and warmth of heart, before the start of the dating show.

"I'm very motivated and excited to find out more about their story and I'm really looking forward to it," Franz continued.

"It's going to be a great story"
He is also certain that he will be able to find the love of his life (again): "It will be a great story. I'm convinced of that because it hasn't happened in my age group yet and it's about time that something like this was created for people my age."

What should his "Mrs. Right" bring with her? "The women should have a sunny disposition and be humorous like me. Naturalness is also important," explained Franz. He also thinks it would be nice "if I could cuddle with a woman again", smiled the "Golden Bachelor". 

"Golden Bachelor" starts on December 3 on RTL+. The show will also be broadcast on RTL from January.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf