For exclusive guests

Gladiators to fight again in the Colosseum

Nachrichten
15.11.2024 10:32

It sounds like something from another era: the Colosseum in Rome will soon be the scene of gladiator fights again - but this time in peaceful form. Only a few guests will be allowed into the almost 2000-year-old arena on two evenings in May, where they can immerse themselves in the world of the ancient gladiators.

The Colosseum in Rome will once again be the scene of gladiator fights in 2025, albeit in a peaceful way. The arena, which is almost two millennia old, will be opened to just over two dozen guests on two evenings in May after sunset.

Seats will be raffled off
The seats will be allocated by lottery via an internet platform. The two- to three-hour program in a historical setting includes demonstrations by recreational gladiators as well as lessons in combat practices for visitors.

With around seven million tourists a year, the Colosseum is now one of the most visited sights in Italy. The arena, which used to seat up to 70,000 spectators, was built between 72 and 82 AD. The last real gladiator fights took place there in the fifth century. Over time, the complex fell into disrepair, but was gradually renovated.

Booking platform wants to donate money for renovation
The lottery is being organized by the Airbnb booking platform, as announced by the Colosseum administration. Applications can be submitted from November 27 to December 10. In return, the group provided 1.5 million euros for renovation work.

Nevertheless, the agreement was criticized by the public. Like other internet platforms, Airbnb is accused of creating a shortage of affordable housing through the short-term rental of apartments to tourists. The situation is particularly extreme in Rome.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

