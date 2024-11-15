Danube Valley Bridge is opened to traffic

Next stage: the tunnel

In the second expansion stage, the "core section" of the A 26 will be implemented from 2026 to 2032. The tunnel will run underneath Freinberg, Ziegeleistraße and Waldeggstraße. Entrances and exits will be constructed at the railroad station and on Waldeggstrasse at the level of the existing west bridge over the railroad tracks. Waldeggstraße itself and its connections to Kudlichstraße, Ziegeleistraße and Kärntnerstraße will remain a traffic-calmed national road - the surface will be redesigned and landscaped. In addition to footpaths, bus lanes and a cycle path will be built.