Retailers are now hoping for a “Christmas miracle”

Black Week: Highest spending in Vienna

Black Friday in particular is becoming increasingly popular with bricks-and-mortar retailers, with more than half of the 1,000 or so respondents planning to shop both online and in stores during the campaign days this year. The planned per capita spending during Black Week is particularly high in Vienna (281 euros). Tyrol and Vorarlberg (EUR 266 each) as well as Lower Austria and Burgenland (EUR 263 each) are roughly in line with the Austrian average, followed by Upper Austria and Salzburg (EUR 262 each). The southern federal states of Styria and Carinthia bring up the rear (EUR 252 each). According to the survey, women are most likely to buy clothing, while men buy electronic devices.