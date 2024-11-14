Vorteilswelt
France vs. Israel

Fights, smoke bombs: riots in the stadium

Nachrichten
14.11.2024 21:43

There were riots at the Stade de France during the France vs. Israel soccer match in Paris on Thursday evening. French and Israeli supporters attacked each other. Spectators fled from the stands and the police intervened. Earlier, smoke bombs had been set off during the Israeli anthem. 

0 Kommentare

Despite the highest security level with strict controls, fan hooligans managed to bring smoke bombs into the stadium during the high-risk match. They set them off as the Israeli national anthem was being played.

600 police officers guard the game
A mass brawl broke out in the North Curve during the first half of the match. Fans from both camps clashed. The security forces had their hands full trying to separate the 50 or so rioters. The incident lasted about two minutes. A total of 6000 police officers were deployed in and around the stadium.

Whistles against Israel's team
This is still going on and the atmosphere is anything but splendid. With 20,000 spectators (only around 150 from Israel), only a third of the Stade de France is full and there is hardly any support. The noise level is even higher when Israel is in possession of the ball, as whistles keep coming from the stands.

Riots at the Stade de Framce in Paris
Riots at the Stade de Framce in Paris
(Bild: AP)
(Bild: AP)
(Bild: AP)
(Bild: AP)
(Bild: AP)
(Bild: AFP or licensors)
(Bild: AFP or licensors)

Police prevent demonstration march to the stadium 
Before kick-off, an anti-Israel demonstration took place a few kilometers from the stadium under the slogan "You don't play with genocide". Among the almost 350 participants were a number of people wearing masks. They wanted to march towards the stadium, but were prevented from doing so by the police. The officers were equipped with helmets, shields and water cannons. The mounted police also intervened.

The riot police were reinforced by the RAID anti-terrorist unit at the stadium. The elite police officers drove up in armored vehicles. There were warnings of attacks in advance. 

Hetzbilder against Netanyahu
The demonstrators likened Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler. Many left-wing French people were also among the participants. The ban on Palestine flags was ignored.

For fear of riots, all stores and restaurants around the stadium were closed on match day.

Interior Minister: "France will not submit"
 France's Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau told TF1 before the match that there were no concrete threats, but "there is no zero risk. There is no question that we run the risk of a repeat of the dramatic events, the manhunt that we saw in Amsterdam."

Nevertheless, there was no question of canceling the match or moving it to another venue: "France will not submit, and the France-Israel match will take place where it is supposed to."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

