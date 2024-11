Lumagica starts a magical journey through time

From Friday until January 6, Lumagica is open daily from 4.30 pm to 9.30 pm. And on Sunday, the next highlight will be the "Krone" family day. We have raffled off a total of 1000 tickets in the "Krone" family and the winners have already been informed. But of course Lumagica will also be opening its doors to the world of lights for everyone else on Sunday. There is one special feature to note this year: With your ticket, you also book a "timeslot" - in other words, a time slot in which to enter the park.