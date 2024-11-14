False testimony?
WKStA requests extradition of FPÖ leader Kickl
The Economic and Corruption Prosecutor's Office (WKStA) has asked parliament to extradite FPÖ party leader Herbert Kickl. The blue party leader is accused by the ÖVP of giving false testimony in April in the sub-committee on the "red-blue abuse of power".
The extradition request was confirmed in the office of National Council President Walter Rosenkranz on Thursday afternoon.
ÖVP submitted a statement of facts
According to the news magazine "profil", the background to this is a statement of facts that the former ÖVP member of parliament Andreas Hanger submitted to the Vienna public prosecutor's office on July 26.
Advertising agency, advertisements, Jenewein
The accusation is that Kickl told several untruths during his appearance before the investigative committee on April 11 , including about the affair surrounding the Klagenfurt advertising agency Ideenschmiede, as well as about blue advertising deals and Kickl's relationship as Interior Minister with former FPÖ MP Hans-Jörg Jenewein.
According to the report, the Vienna public prosecutor's office handed the case over to the WKStA on August 26, which now wants to investigate. The WKStA did not wish to comment on the case.
Proceedings in the Casinos Austria case closed by the WKStA
Meanwhile, the WKStA has - after more than five years - discontinued proceedings concerning Casinos Austria (Casag). In connection with a new appointment to the Management Board, they are alleged to have brought about the premature termination of two Management Board contracts, according to an anonymous complaint.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
