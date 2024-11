"Completely screwed up"

The fact that the players still have to listen to interim coach Lee Carsley, but know that a new coach will take over in January, is causing chaos in the Three Lions squad, writes the Sun. This was made clear by the flood of withdrawals before the Nations League games against Greece and Ireland. Eight players canceled Carsley - officially due to injury. "The association brought in the right man, but completely messed everything up. Tuchel should now be in charge," writes the tabloid.