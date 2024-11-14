Vorteilswelt
Gown with XXL cut-out

Pedro Pascal’s sister even stole Charles’ thunder

Nachrichten
14.11.2024 09:29

On Wednesday evening, "Gladiator II" celebrated its big premiere in London. However, it wasn't just the stars who caused a stir on the red carpet, but also Pedro Pascal's sister. She even stole the show with her look for King Charles. 

0 Kommentare

Pedro Pascal brought his sister Lux to the red carpet for the premiere of "Gladiator II" in London. And the transgender activist caused a real flurry of flashbulbs in Leicester Square with her look.

The 32-year-old had chosen a truly sensational gown for her appearance alongside her famous brother. The black dress with a long train featured an XXL cut-out that exposed almost all of Lux's left side.

Pedro Pascal's sister Lux attracted everyone's attention with her gown.
Pedro Pascal's sister Lux attracted everyone's attention with her gown.
(Bild: APA/Millie Turner/Invision/AP)

On social media, fans celebrated the appearance of the "cutest sister and brother duo" and joked that the Hollywood star, who can be seen as Roman general Marus Acacius in the highly anticipated sequel to "Gladiator", had been demoted to Lux's "companion". 

Charles came without Camilla
Just how proud Pascal is of his younger sister was clear to see that evening. The 49-year-old was not afraid to adjust the long train of Lux's dress while she posed for the photographers.

Proud brother: Pedro Pascal even fixed the train of his sister's dress.
Proud brother: Pedro Pascal even fixed the train of his sister's dress.
(Bild: APA/Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

The excitement surrounding Pascal and his sister was so great that even the royal guest of honor at the premiere almost became a minor matter. King Charles also took the opportunity to keep the stars company at the world premiere of the blockbuster. 

The only downer for the British monarch: He had to spend the evening without his wife Camilla. The Queen had actually wanted to attend the "Gladiator II" premiere alongside her husband, but had to cancel at short notice because she had still not recovered from her respiratory infection.

King Charles came without Queen Camilla and shook hands with the stars of "Gladiator II".
King Charles came without Queen Camilla and shook hands with the stars of "Gladiator II".
(Bild: APA/AFP/POOL/Eddie MULHOLLAND)

Before the premiere, Charles also met the stars of "Gladiator II" - in addition to Pedro Pascal, leading actor Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and director Ridley Scott.

"Gladiator II" finally in the cinemas
The monumental epic "Gladiator" is one of the biggest cinema hits of the year 2000 and, alongside "Alien", "Blade Runner" and "Thelma & Louise", is considered a classic in the filmography of British directing legend Ridley Scott.

Leading actor Paul Mescal posed with director Ridley Scott on the red carpet.
Leading actor Paul Mescal posed with director Ridley Scott on the red carpet.
(Bild: APA/Millie Turner/Invision/AP)

Winner of five Oscars, including Best Picture, "Gladiator" revitalized the historical drama genre. There have been plans for a sequel since the early 2000s, and from this Thursday "Gladiator II" can finally be seen in cinemas - almost a quarter of a century later.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
