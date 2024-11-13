Next Trump triumph
Republicans hold majority in the House of Representatives
It is now official: the Republicans have also defended the House of Representatives in the US election. This means that Donald Trump has both chambers of Congress under his control - at least in theory.
As the US broadcasters CNN and NBC News reported on Wednesday, the Republicans won at least 218 seats in the House of Congress, giving them a majority. They had previously regained the majority in the Senate, meaning that Trump can rely on a Republican majority in both chambers of Congress at the start of his term of office.
According to calculations by Edison Research, the Republicans will also hold the majority in the House of Representatives. On Wednesday, the data provider agreed with the forecast made by the election website Decision Desk HQ on Monday. This means that the Republicans will control the presidency and the entire Congress at least until the midterm elections in two years' time.
This is good news for Donald Trump and his radical agenda. The Republican can now govern more or less undisturbed. The confirmation of government officials and judges is also likely to be quicker, which will make it much easier to implement his political agenda. This removes an important barrier against authoritarian tendencies, which are feared in a further Trump term in office.
Trump is not certain of a majority
However, there are also factions within the Republican Party that are deeply divided. Even the hero of the MAGA movement will have to procure majorities. On Wednesday, Trump got his first taste of the effort this could require in future in the US Senate. Despite his demands, the Republicans there elected their long-time party colleague John Thune as the new majority leader of the chamber of Congress.
In the vote on Wednesday, the 63-year-old senator from South Dakota prevailed against two colleagues. One of them was Rick Scott from Florida, a close ally of Trump.
His supporters had campaigned loudly for Scott, including billionaire and Tesla boss Elon Musk. The vote was seen as a sign that the Senate could retain a degree of independence from Trump in the new legislative period next year. There is no factionalism in the USA.
