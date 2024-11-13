Alcaraz celebrates first victory at the ATP Finals

Alcaraz had been struggling with breathing problems in Turin over the past few days, which is one of the reasons why the four-time Grand Slam tournament winner played with a pink nose plaster against Rublev. The 2024 French Open and Wimbledon winner initiated the win in the first set with a break to make it 4:3, and thanks to another break, he had the set in the bag after 37 minutes. In the second set, both players held their serve, which is why it went into a tie-break. The Spaniard pulled 4:1 ahead there, but had to fend off two set points at 5:6 and 7:8 before he was able to convert his second match point.