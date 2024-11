How dubious “syndrome” decides custody disputes

After a separation, parents do not always agree on the custody of their children. If the dispute then has to be settled in court, it is often assumed that mothers are only making up allegations of violence in order to alienate the children from their fathers after the separation. "But in the vast majority of cases, these are not inventions - at least one in three women is affected by violence," clarifies Andrea Czak, chairwoman of the "Verein Feministische Alleinerzieherinnen - FEM.A" (Association of Feminist Single Parents - FEM.A).