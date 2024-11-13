Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Title awarded!

John Krasinski is the “Sexiest Man Alive”

Nachrichten
13.11.2024 09:02

Once again this year, "People" magazine has chosen its "Sexiest Man Alive". The choice fell on John Krasinski.

0 Kommentare

The 45-year-old was surprised by the title, which People magazine awards every year. He couldn't think of anything except "that I might be getting made fun of". 

"Raising the bar"
He doesn't actually wake up and think: "Is this the day I'm going to be asked to be the 'Sexiest Man Alive'?" And yet it was the day "when you did it. You really raised the bar for me."

The actor, who can be seen in series such as "The Office" and "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" and flexed his muscles in the film "13 Hours", has been married to fellow actress Emily Blunt since 2010 and has daughters Hazel (10) and Violet (7) with her.

Blunt more than thrilled
His wife is delighted with his "Sexiest Man Alive" title. "There was a lot of joy when I told her," he revealed.

Blunt even joked that she would wallpaper the house with her husband's winning cover. "My kids will love it, it won't be funny at all," laughed the actor.

Krasinski only has good things to say about his marriage to Blunt, however. It's "something beautiful when you're married to someone and you're constantly learning, changing and developing", he enthused. He is "so happy to be able to go through all this with her". 

John Krasinski flexed his muscles in the film "13 Hours", among others. (Bild: www.viennareport.at)
John Krasinski flexed his muscles in the film "13 Hours", among others.
(Bild: www.viennareport.at)

"More housework" for Krasinski
However, his "Sexiest Man Alive" title will probably not change anything in the relationship.

John Krasinski has been married to Emily Blunt since 2010, who was very enthusiastic about her husband's "Sexiest Man Alive" title. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Mike Coppola)
John Krasinski has been married to Emily Blunt since 2010, who was very enthusiastic about her husband's "Sexiest Man Alive" title.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Mike Coppola)

"I think I'm going to have to do more housework as a result," he joked. "After that comes out, she'll say: 'Okay, that means you're really going to earn it here at home.'"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf