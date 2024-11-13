Title awarded!
John Krasinski is the “Sexiest Man Alive”
Once again this year, "People" magazine has chosen its "Sexiest Man Alive". The choice fell on John Krasinski.
The 45-year-old was surprised by the title, which People magazine awards every year. He couldn't think of anything except "that I might be getting made fun of".
"Raising the bar"
He doesn't actually wake up and think: "Is this the day I'm going to be asked to be the 'Sexiest Man Alive'?" And yet it was the day "when you did it. You really raised the bar for me."
The actor, who can be seen in series such as "The Office" and "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" and flexed his muscles in the film "13 Hours", has been married to fellow actress Emily Blunt since 2010 and has daughters Hazel (10) and Violet (7) with her.
Blunt more than thrilled
His wife is delighted with his "Sexiest Man Alive" title. "There was a lot of joy when I told her," he revealed.
Blunt even joked that she would wallpaper the house with her husband's winning cover. "My kids will love it, it won't be funny at all," laughed the actor.
Krasinski only has good things to say about his marriage to Blunt, however. It's "something beautiful when you're married to someone and you're constantly learning, changing and developing", he enthused. He is "so happy to be able to go through all this with her".
"More housework" for Krasinski
However, his "Sexiest Man Alive" title will probably not change anything in the relationship.
"I think I'm going to have to do more housework as a result," he joked. "After that comes out, she'll say: 'Okay, that means you're really going to earn it here at home.'"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
