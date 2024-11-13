Reputation suffers
Dispute in the ÖFB: A solution is sought in the thunderstorm
Bernhard Neuhold is causing a stir in the ÖFB. Boss Klaus Mitterdorfer is in line with the team. Team boss Ralf Rangnick should declare himself.
October 18 triggered a thunderstorm in Austrian soccer that refuses to die down: the day on which the presidium of the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) decided on structural reform and the dismissal of managing directors Thomas Hollerer and Bernhard Neuhold. Two hours before the meeting began, Ralf Rangnick sent an email to all 13 members of the Executive Committee. It was accompanied by a request from the team to keep Neuhold on board - especially as he is also their contact for organizational and financial matters relating to international matches. However, the 48-year-old was ultimately dismissed, as was Hollerer.
Almost four weeks have passed since the aforementioned decision and the air is still thick. Players and team manager feel ignored: "We are all of one mind, you can accept that. We're not stupid," said defender Max Wöber and continued to insist on Neuhold. A demand that Rangnick and, on Monday, the players' council (David Alaba, Marko Arnautovic, Marcel Sabitzer and Konrad Laimer) made in talks with Klaus Mitterdorfer.
And they certainly found the ÖFB president's ears receptive: It was Mitterdorfer who, in response to the email, told the presidium at the aforementioned meeting on October 18 that Neuhold could stay if the team manager and players explicitly wanted him to. Just not in his role as managing director. It remains to be seen whether Neuhold, who is also considered a very close confidant of Rangnick, will agree to a possible offer as team manager - especially as it would also involve significantly fewer responsibilities. Mitterdorfer has often emphasized in the past that "as our figurehead, the team must have the best possible conditions."
It may be fun for some people to publicly place the ÖFB boss as a scapegoat, sometimes in connection with untruths, but it will not solve anything. Rather, the image of the association, which enjoys a good international reputation, is severely damaged. Is that what Rangnick wants? The 66-year-old, who has been in office since June 2022, would also have his turn. In September, when asked by the "Krone", he explained "that I am completely exhausted with the national team". He recently complained that no one had spoken to him about possible additions to his responsibilities at the ÖFB. "Someone else knows about that," said one insider. It is well known that Rangnick likes to push the pace. However, it will not work without cooperation in the future either
