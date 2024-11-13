Dispute in the ÖFB: A solution is sought in the thunderstorm

Reputation suffers

It may be fun for some people to publicly place the ÖFB boss as a scapegoat, sometimes in connection with untruths, but it will not solve anything. Rather, the image of the association, which enjoys a good international reputation, is severely damaged. Is that what Rangnick wants? The 66-year-old, who has been in office since June 2022, would also have his turn. In September, when asked by the "Krone", he explained "that I am completely exhausted with the national team". He recently complained that no one had spoken to him about possible additions to his responsibilities at the ÖFB. "Someone else knows about that," said one insider. It is well known that Rangnick likes to push the pace. However, it will not work without cooperation in the future either