In Deutschlandsberg

Nachrichten
13.11.2024 08:35

On Tuesday evening, a 25-year-old man became a lifesaver. As he was driving along the B 69 in Soboth (Deutschlandsberg district) with his work colleague, he noticed a 47-year-old man's car had crashed. Without further ado, he pulled the unconscious man out of the vehicle, which shortly afterwards burst into flames.

It was around 5 p.m. when a 47-year-old man from the Deutschlandsberg district was driving his car on the B 69 from Soboth towards Eibiswald. The fatal accident happened on a long left-hand bend: for reasons as yet unexplained, he left the road on the right and crashed into a tree. A few seconds later, the car was already on fire.

Smoke billowed out of the car
A 25-year-old man from the Graz-Umgebung district and his colleague noticed the accident and rushed to help. Smoke was billowing from the car and sparks could be seen on the underbody. They did not hesitate for long and became lifesavers.

Two fire departments rushed to the scene
The young man pulled the 47-year-old, who was unconscious at the time, out of the vehicle - a short time later it was already on fire. The ambulance immediately took him to Deutschlandsberg Regional Hospital. The St. Oswald and Soboth volunteer fire departments were finally able to extinguish the fire with 14 firefighters.

A little later, an alcohol test was carried out on the injured man: He was probably heavily intoxicated at the time of the accident.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

