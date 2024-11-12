Greens "not an option"
Babler and Nehammer invite NEOS to exploratory talks
The Zuckerl coalition is becoming more and more concrete. As already reported, the ÖVP and the SPÖ will bring a third partner on board on Wednesday. This is the NEOS, as ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer and SPÖ chairman Andreas Babler announced at a joint press conference on Tuesday evening.
Nehammer and Babler want to "try something new", as the narrow majority that their two parties share in the National Council must become "more sustainable" in view of the "major challenges facing our country", as Babler emphasized.
The aim is a "government of constructive forces", explained Babler. Nehammer said that the challenges should be overcome with a broad and stable alliance.
Will government talks start next week?
Nehammer also gave an insight into the further timetable: The exploratory talks are to be concluded this week. If these are successful, government talks could start as early as next week. The Federal Chancellor also emphasized that the decision means that the Greens are "no longer an option" for forming a government.
Both negotiating partners also reiterated the issues that are central to them, Babler for example the fight against inflation, Nehammer a "rigid" migration policy. Location policy was placed in the foreground in each case, as well as safeguarding and improving the healthcare system.
