How skiers can ski cheaper despite higher prices

Skiing has always been an expensive pleasure. Winter sports fans will have to dig deeper into their pockets again this year. On average, prices have risen by seven percent, according to the German winter sports portal Schneehoehen.de. The biggest increases in the cost of an adult day ticket were in Fendels (Kaunertal in Tyrol) with +11.1 percent to 50 euros (adult day ticket), Nauders (Reschenpass/Tyrol) with +10.5 percent to 63 euros and also in Obertauern (Salzburg) with +10.2 percent to 65 euros.