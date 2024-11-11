“Crisis years are often the best for leisure activities!”

Tickets should remain affordable

One goal that local tourism is pursuing is to move away from thinking in terms of seasons: Upper Austria should be interesting for guests all year round, and guest-poor mid-seasons should be a thing of the past. Rupert Schiefer, CEO of Bergbahnen Dachstein Salzkammergut, emphasized that the ratio of guests in summer and winter is now almost balanced. They are trying to keep prices affordable for guests: A day ticket for adults for the Dachstein region cost 61.90 euros online or 66.90 euros at the ticket office, which corresponds to an increase of four and 4.5 percent respectively. The increase is moderate, but necessary due to increased energy and personnel costs.