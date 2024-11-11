Ski resorts are gearing up
“Crisis years are often the best for leisure activities!”
Between price rises and inflation, nobody wants to spend more money on skiing? Far from it! "People are often tired of the bad news and prefer to treat themselves to a break," predicts Markus Achleitner, Provincial Councillor for Tourism. The ski resorts are optimistic about the winter season.
Tourism is doing better than ever! "After two record-breaking summers and winters in a row, it would be presumptuous to hope for another record," says Markus Achleitner (ÖVP), Provincial Councillor for Economic Affairs and Tourism.
Legendary increase
The most important visitor group by far - Upper Austrians - saw a 6.5 percent increase in arrivals and a 5.1 percent increase in overnight stays last year. Germans (18 percent), Czechs (15.1 percent) and the Dutch (4.9 percent) also came to Upper Austria significantly more than in winter 2022/23. "Since 2014, the number of winter holidaymakers in Upper Austria has risen by 28.9 percent and overnight stays have increased by 24.7 percent!" Achleitner is proud to say.
187 euros per day of vacation
On average, an adult spends around 187 euros per day on a skiing vacation. 22 percent of this is spent on cable cars, 18 percent each on sports retail and transportation, and 31 percent on gastronomy and accommodation.
Numerous new hotels
A lot of money was also invested in tourism this year: The Hotel Grand Elisabeth in Bad Ischl, the Hotel Post am See in Traunkirchen, the Hotel Lavendel in Windischgarsten, the Forsthaus Apartments Holzschlag in Klaffer am Hochficht, the Böhmerwald Lodges in Schöneben, Das Lamprecht in Schärding and the Ambiance Hotel in Braunau were opened for the first time or were newly opened.
Not just for skiing
"Despite everything, guests want to have a good time. It doesn't always have to be skiing," says Andreas Winkelhofer, Managing Director of Tourismus Oberösterreich. "In addition to the 154 cable cars and lifts, we also have over 60 ski tours, 89 winter hiking trails and 185 cross-country ski trails, and the four thermal spas also attract guests in winter."
With the "Krone" to the folkshilfe hut tour!
A special highlight this year is provided by the Upper Austrian band folkshilfe: In contrast to the large crowds at ski openings elsewhere, the Upper Austrian season will be launched with four exclusive small concerts by the band at ski huts. Tickets for the "folkshilfe-Hüttentour" can be won with the "Krone" until 14.11.!
"We are very happy to be part of it! The concerts are in the afternoon. It's definitely worth taking part in the competition, even for long-time folkshilfe fans! Because I can promise there will be new songs from the new album that have never been played before!", winks guitarist Paul Slaviczek. "That's right! And we're also looking forward to a great day's skiing," adds drummer Gabriel Fröhlich.
Tickets should remain affordable
One goal that local tourism is pursuing is to move away from thinking in terms of seasons: Upper Austria should be interesting for guests all year round, and guest-poor mid-seasons should be a thing of the past. Rupert Schiefer, CEO of Bergbahnen Dachstein Salzkammergut, emphasized that the ratio of guests in summer and winter is now almost balanced. They are trying to keep prices affordable for guests: A day ticket for adults for the Dachstein region cost 61.90 euros online or 66.90 euros at the ticket office, which corresponds to an increase of four and 4.5 percent respectively. The increase is moderate, but necessary due to increased energy and personnel costs.
