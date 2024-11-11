Vorteilswelt
Even on the opening day

Controversial race format now part of the World Ski Championships after all

Nachrichten
11.11.2024 16:54

The FIS has actually announced that it is abandoning the controversial parallel races. However, the calendar for the 2025 World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm includes a team event in parallel format on the opening day. There is currently speculation about the reasons for the change of opinion.

Opinions have long been divided on parallel races. Since their introduction, the events have repeatedly struggled with difficulties and rejections from several athletes and federations. This is why the FIS recently pulled the ripcord.

Secretary General Michel Vion told "RTS": "We are giving up the parallel races. They were boycotted from the start by the big countries - including Switzerland - who didn't want these races. Now we have found this radical solution, which is a shame." However, this was not the final blow.

2030 Olympics as a goal?
Because the controversial event is back on the program for the 2025 World Ski Championships, at least in the team section. And even on February 4, the opening day. As reported by Blick, Vion argues that the decision was based on the fact that the team competition achieved good viewing figures at the last World Championships, was met with interest on site and received good feedback. 

The parallel races are still controversial (Bild: AFP/APA/CHARLY TRIBALLEAU)
The parallel races are still controversial
(Bild: AFP/APA/CHARLY TRIBALLEAU)

However, this alone does not seem to explain the change of opinion. Rather, there is speculation that the move to the opening day is intended to increase the attractiveness of the event and gather arguments for its revival. The long-term goal is to aim for a comeback of the parallel format at the 2030 Olympics after the competition was removed from the program for the 2026 Games. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

