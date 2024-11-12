Despite new police recruits, staff shortage remains an issue

Successful personnel offensive: Vienna police gain 800 new recruits

Overall, the Vienna Police can look back on a successful year in terms of recruitment. By the end of the year, 800 young men and women had been recruited for training. The number of applications even doubled compared to the previous year. According to the Ministry of the Interior, the fact that only around a quarter of applicants actually start police training is mainly due to an interview with a psychologist. Nevertheless, the requirements have been lowered, for example through a simplified entrance test and the fact that tattoos are no longer an exclusion criterion. Financial incentives include reimbursement of the air-conditioning ticket and the cost of a driving license. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP ) has the successful personnel offensive to thank for the increased interest. This is to be continued consistently. But the tense economic situation also contributes to the attractiveness. "In these times, secure jobs are in demand," says a ministerial spokesperson.