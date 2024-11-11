Start of carnival
The fools start the fifth season
There were big celebrations in Götzis and Bregenz on Monday. Hannes Arnold is the new Ore-Ore prince.
"Lumpa, Lumpa, hoi, hoi, hoi" was the chorus in Götzis at 11.11 a.m. on Monday. Mayor Manfred Böhmwalder had picked up the jesters from the office. The members of the Götzner Fasnat, the Lumpamusik Götzis, the Götzner Faschingsnarra and the Götzner Indians celebrated the start of the fifth season in front of the town hall. The start of the carnival season has been celebrated in the market town for many years. Even the former mayor of many years, Werner Huber, did not miss the opportunity to take part in this event.
Change of reign in the provincial capital
The start of carnival is also celebrated in Bregenz. As every year, there was much speculation about who the former princes had chosen to succeed the reigning couple. Prince Cornelius I and Princess Isabelle I had to abdicate after they and their entourage had caused a sensation among carnival revellers in the provincial capital and in Bregenz's kindergartens, schools and retirement homes with their colorful costumes and under the motto "Alles Zirkus".
Prince LXVI Hannes I and her sweetheart Ines I now take over the sceptre in the state capital. The couple and their master of ceremonies already have a lot of preparatory work ahead of them: A motto has to be found and matching costumes have to be made. The inauguration of the floats is scheduled for the beginning of January, after which numerous balls, parades and visits to various institutions await the new regents.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
