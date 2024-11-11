The fools start the fifth season

"Lumpa, Lumpa, hoi, hoi, hoi" was the chorus in Götzis at 11.11 a.m. on Monday. Mayor Manfred Böhmwalder had picked up the jesters from the office. The members of the Götzner Fasnat, the Lumpamusik Götzis, the Götzner Faschingsnarra and the Götzner Indians celebrated the start of the fifth season in front of the town hall. The start of the carnival season has been celebrated in the market town for many years. Even the former mayor of many years, Werner Huber, did not miss the opportunity to take part in this event.