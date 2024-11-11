Imprisonment and institution looming
Dangerous sex offender stalked three women
The accused has six previous convictions and a mental disorder - in addition to a prison sentence, he is also threatened with institutionalization. According to the indictment, he sexually abused a drunk woman. He is said to have stalked two other women in a particularly perfidious manner.
The local defendant (44) obviously has a problem with women: He admits at the trial on Monday in the regional court that he played with himself in front of the bedroom window of two different women and left marks on the wall of the house. However, he does not admit that he intimately groped a third woman who was heavily intoxicated at the time of the crime and thus sexually abused her, as accused in the indictment. "The victim suffered a trauma disorder as a result," emphasized the prosecutor and referred to the neuropsychiatrist's expert opinion. According to the expert, the accused suffers from a "complex mental illness" and is considered dangerous.
Defendant was already in a "closed" institution
In addition to a sentence, the defendant is therefore threatened with placement in an institution. He had already been there 20 years ago, but was conditionally released. The judge also emphasized that he was in the process of relapsing and could therefore face up to 20 years in prison.
The criminal explained the main accusation: "We kissed and groped each other." They had met in a disco in Salzburg on September 19, 2023. The assault took place later in the defendant's apartment. The trial will continue on Wednesday.
