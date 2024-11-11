Dangerous sex offender stalked three women

The local defendant (44) obviously has a problem with women: He admits at the trial on Monday in the regional court that he played with himself in front of the bedroom window of two different women and left marks on the wall of the house. However, he does not admit that he intimately groped a third woman who was heavily intoxicated at the time of the crime and thus sexually abused her, as accused in the indictment. "The victim suffered a trauma disorder as a result," emphasized the prosecutor and referred to the neuropsychiatrist's expert opinion. According to the expert, the accused suffers from a "complex mental illness" and is considered dangerous.